Female DPO dies after undergoing surgery in lagos

The Lagos Police Command has disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Festac Division, CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, passed away after undergoing surgery at Mayriamville Medical Centre in Bode Thomas, Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

The Command stated that Ngbaronye died after the successful completion of the surgery inside the medical facility in Lagos.

Disclosing this on Saturday, the Police command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said that the female police officer died yesterday.

According to her, “The Command mourns the loss of a truly upright and dedicated officer who served with unwavering professionalism and integrity. Until her passing, she was known for her diligence, discipline, and commitment to duty.

“Her friendly disposition and humane approach to policing greatly helped to bridge the gap between the Police and the public she dutifully served. At no time was she found wanting in the discharge of her responsibilities.

“The news of her demise came as a rude shock to the entire Command. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP OLOHUNDARE JIMOH and all officers and men of the Command commiserate with her family and aged mother on this irreparable loss.

“The CP has personally reached out to her husband and her elder brother, who is a priest, to extend the Command’s heartfelt condolences and support during this difficult time”.