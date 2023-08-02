Female doctor dies inside Lagos general hospital’s elevator

Tragedy has struck at the General hospital in Odan, Lagos State after a female medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso,

was confirmed to have died inside an elevator in the medical facility.

Diaso, who was pronounced dead by her senior colleagues, died barely two weeks to completion of her housemanship in the state’s medical facility.

The deceased, a graduate of medicine from Babcock University in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, was reported to have died inside the elevator while on her way to pick up her meal from a dispatch rider, who was waiting for her, when the incident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses on Wednesday, she was coming from the 10th floor yesterday when the elevator which had reportedly been faulty for sometime, crashed to the ground floor.

Minutes after the elevator was forced open, the deceased medical expert was rushed to the emergency ward where she was pronounced dead by her colleagues.

Another eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, narrated that the facility had been faulty for sometime but the hospital management allegedly failed to repair it until it the tragedy occurred.

‘’I am particularly aggrieved because we have complained for a long time about this elevator. We have maneuvered, managed and prayed each time we had to use it. And anytime we complain, the management make promises to fix it”.

Confirming the development, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Lagos State, Benjamin Olowojebutu, disclosed that her death occurred due to injuries sustained during the accident.

Olowojebutu, in a statement made available to newsmen, commiserate with her colleagues and the hospital over death of the medical expert.

According to the statement, With a broken heart and a deep sense of loss, we announce the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere, a medical house officer with Health Service Commission whose sudden death occurred last night as a result of injuries sustained when the elevator she was in crashed.

“We commiserate with her colleagues on the island, her immediate family, Medical Guild and indeed all doctors in Lagos State”.

