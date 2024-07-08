Female biker dies during auto crash in Lagos

The body of a yet-to-be-identified female biker trapped under a loaded containerized truck has been recovered by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) around Iganmu axis of the state.

It was learnt that the truck fell on the deceased female rider while the driver was manoeuvering following a brake failure experienced on the road.

As gathered, the incident that claimed the female biker’s life occurred on Monday at approximately 6:15 am at Sifax inward Iganmu Bridge, Lagos.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the driver fled the scene upon realizing the severity of the accident.

They further narrated that the truck driver, who was speeding, lost control and caused the truck to fall on the female biker.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the tragedy, stated that the driver of a loaded containerized truck lost control while in motion and the truck fell on a female biker while descending Iganmu Bridge.

“Immediately after the incident, LASTMA personnel called in other emergency responders, including the Lasema Response Unit (LRU), for a rescue operation,” Giwa said.

He added that the deceased’s body was taken away by personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the containerized truck was evacuated to clear the way for free vehicular movement on Iganmu Bridge.

While expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased, Giwa warned truck drivers to adhere to speed limits both within and outside the state.

He also advised motorcycle operators, both commercial and private to obey traffic rules and regulations as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Police officers from Ijora Badia, meanwhile, provided security during the rescue operation.