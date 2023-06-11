Female Airforce officer commits suicide in Lagos

A female Nigerian Airforce Personnel has been reported to have committed suicide in Air Force Base Ikeja in Lagos State.

The deceased, who was identified as Master Warrant Officer George was said to have been found dead in her apartment within the base.

Her lifeless body was found dangling in her apartment at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja.

Military sources on Sunday disclosed that she hung herself inside her room at about 1400hrs yesterday.

The source added that that she was found unresponsive after they broke into her Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, she was pronounced dead by three Air Provosts who came with another team of personnel to evacuate the body to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

The sources explained that the cause of her action is not known, adding that an investigation is going on to ascertain the reason for her death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

