Federal workers may go on indefinite strike over Naira scarcity

Except for any last minute changes, the workers under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have concluded plans to embark on an indefinite strike, in order to express their grievances against continued scarcity of redesigned and old Naira notes across the country.

The workers would also be shutting down inancial activities at the all Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches nationwide, so as to orce the ederal Government and CBN to make the Naira notes available.

This came after an earlier ultimatum issued by the Central Working Committee members of the NLC last week criticising the cash swap policy of the Federal Government.

Announcing the workers decision on Wednesday after an emergency meeting, the President, NLC, Joe Ajaero, said that the industrial action would commence on Wednesday next week and would be called of when the body was assured that the notes have been made available.

Ajaero, who address pressmen at the union headquarters in Abua, said the decision to picket CBN branches became necessary, as the Federal Government and the CBN have not shown any commitment to address the situation.

He lamented that despite the Supreme Court order allowing the old N500 and N1000 notes to circulate with the new notes till December 31 this year, the situation appears to be getting worse as workers cannot access cash to pay fares to work, nor can they buy food for their families.

Meanwhile, the workers leader aulted the federal government pricing mechanism, describing it as the cause of irregularities in the petroleum sector.

“Last week, we gave an ultimatum for the review of the cash crunch bedeviling the country, but we have discovered to our dismay that as at this moment not much effort has been made to ameliorate the situation, the government is still foot dragging on these issues we raised.

“Based on this, we met again this morning to review our position and resolved that by Wednesday next week, all CBN branches will be picketed. Workers are directed to stay at home too because people cannot eat, workers can no longer go to the office, we have been pushed to the wall, we have decided to take our destiny in our hands, we have mobilised our workers for this exercise,” Ajaero stated.

