Federal psychiatric hospital raises concern over patients’ welfare

The Medical Director, the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Olugbenga Owoeye, has raised concerns over the growing number of abandoned mental health patients on admission and solicited financial support to assist them to cater for the welfare of patients.

Owoeye urged Nigerians to help the indigent and abandoned psychiatric patients to offset their medical bills and meet their daily needs.

He said that it had become pertinent that the public comes to the aid of the patients because the burden of their welfare, medications, and upkeep had been totally upon the hospital for a long time.

According to him, the current bills and welfare upkeep of the patients, especially the indigent and those abandoned by their relatives, were currently weighing the hospital down financially.

He noted that most of them have been spending the rest of their lives in the hospital premises until death takes them away and that over 25 percent of the patients could not afford to pay their bills.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, in Lagos, the MD called for the general public assistance in the treatment and welfare of the patients.

According to him, the hospital occasionally picks up some of the mental health patients on the streets for treatment and care.

He said: “We have quite a good of indigent patients, as well as those patients abandoned by their relatives; who the hospital is currently catering for their feeding, clothing, medication, and overall upkeep.

“As I speak, over 25 percent of the psychiatric patients on admission in the hospital are unable to pay their bills and do not have anybody or relation whatsoever to assist with the payment.

“Most of these indigent and abandoned patients have lived in the hospital for years and as a result might not to trace or locate their families and relatives.”

Owoeye lamented that many mental health patients were still roaming the streets without anyone caring for them.

He, however, assured that the hospital would continue in its efforts to treat, care and assist the indigent and abandoned mental health patients in the state.

