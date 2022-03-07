Report on Interest
EducationNewsNigeria

Federal Govt. inaugurates 7-man committee on lecturers welfare, others

By Jerome Kalu
Federal Govt set 7-man committee on ASUU strike renegotiation

As a measure to resolve issues affecting universities lecturers’ welfare and make the Academic Staff  Union of University (ASUU) suspend ongoing industrial action, the Federal Government has inaugurated a seven-man committee to review and renegotiate the 2009 agreement reached with the striking varsities workers in the country.

The apex government has appointed Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme  Federal University in Ebonyi State, Prof. Nimi Briggs, who is also an obstetrics and gynecologists’, to chair the committee negotiating on its behalf with the lecturers.

According to the central government, the Briggs committee has three months to conclude the renegotiation exercise with the lecturers on the agreement reached over 12 years ago.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

Jerome Kalu 2 posts 0 comments
