FEC approves N65bn for Ondo, other power projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N65.39 billion in foreign and local denominations to execute power projects across the country, adding that the approval was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to improve power supply in Nigeria.

The council listed the approved projects to include $65,606,420, €15,152,651 and N31,360,272,397 respectively for the construction of a 2X60MVA 132/33 KVA substation at Ikare-Akoko and 2×132 KV Lines Bay Extension at Oke-Agbe, Ondo State at the cost of $9,9928,912.80 and N2,037,076,700.00.

Others are supply of 65 Hilux vehicles and 20 SUVs nationwide at the cost of N2,741 billion. Procurement of 1,500 drums of transformer oil nationwide at N322,500,000.00. Supply of 19 Sergi transformer explosion and fire protection devices nationwide at €5,326,663,70 and N347,629,092.57.

Also included are construction of 142KV double circuit line in Ikere-Ijesa-Isu-Ilupeju towns, Ado-Ekiti State, $30,880,393.82 and N8,344,898,490.86. Construction of New National Control Center at Osogbo, Osun State at N1,168,318,638.68.

Others are construction of New National Control Center at Gwagwalada, FCT at N1,161,915,489.76. Supply of 180 of Grounding Equipment nationwide at €686,043.50 and N41,378,244.25. Additional work on 330KV double line to Mando substation in Kaduna at N893,011,356.42.

Also construction of 2X60MVA, 132/33KV substation at Ogbomosho and 2X 132KVLine Bags Extension at Ganmo substation at Ilorin at €5,274,245.00 and N457,708,341.02.”

Confirming the development, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said that the council approval followed the 16 memoranda he presented before them, noting that the Buhari-led government has done more than its predecessors to ensure that Nigerians experience improved electric power supply.

Briefing State House correspondents after the virtual extraordinary FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers, Presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, that the council also approved contracts for design, manufacture, supply at N4,325,652,643.50. Installation and commissioning of transmission lines of 330/132/33KV Lekki, Lagos. LOT 1 and LOT 2 at N2,812,767,499.00.

The council also approved the “Augmentation for the construction of 2X60MVA 132/33 KVA substation at Malumfashi and 4X132KV Line Bats at Kankara at Katsina at N176,517,897.88. Supply and delivery of 40 each of primary and secondary injection test sets nationwide at €3,865,700.00 and N212,386,640.00”

While noting that the federal government has ordered new power equipment, the minister assured Nigerians that they would soon see the outcome of the ongoing investments. Aliyu who lamented that the current power generation is about 5,000mw also decried the weak transmission grid.

