FEC approves N1.33bn projects for Customs, others 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N623, 700, 000, for procurement of computers and other gadgets for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), as well as N724, 712, 821 for the construction of the Health Faculty at the Plateau State University, Bokkos (PSUB).

It explained that the approval followed the proposals by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, for the combined projects worth over N1,348,057,600.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the the construction of the Health Faculty at the Plateau State University, Bokkos (PSUB), was at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82.

Mohammed, who gave the breakdown on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents after the week’s FEC meeting, which was held virtually, said the sum of N114, 357, 600 was also approved for the procurement of furniture and other equipments for the faculty.

According to him, the sum of N623, 700, 000 approved for Nigeria Customs Service was for the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the NCS.

“The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos and It was awarded at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

“Also, a procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks.

“The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1, 200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Custom Service, which was approved.

“The sum of the contract was N623, 700, 000 for the 1, 200 desktops and computers for the use of the custom Service all over the country,” he said.