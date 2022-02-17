FEC approves $2.8m for Ibadan-Lagos, other rail projects

The Federal Executive Council has approved 2.8million U.S. dollars for the procurement of rolling stocks operational maintenance equipment for Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway projects.

As part of Federal government’s plans to ensure a sustainable railway transportation in the country, the approval of the said money would be for the maintenance and operation of the railway.

Disclosing the approval on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while addressing the State House Correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by Vice-President, he said that the procurements of rolling stocks would help maintain the railway.

“I have an approval of the cabinet to procure rolling stocks operational maintenance equipment for the new railway projects corridors in Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail lines to the tune of $2, 810, 574, 064.92 including 7.5 per cent tax. Rolling stocks are consumables for the maintenance and operation of the railway. So with this, we will replace all the rolling stock. They are essentially the consumables we use to maintain the trains coaches and locomotives,’’ he said.

On the reported attack on train passengers in Kogi, Amaechi stated that the attack was not carried out at the train station, saying report reaching him indicated that the victims were attacked outside the station while heading to their destinations.

“Our responsibility is inside the station. But again, you’re right. I really have to go and find out the level of armed security in the station. We’ve never been attacked inside the station. Well, that does not mean we should not find out.” he said.

Amaechi further confirmed that nobody was killed as a result of the attack as being reported in some quarters, adding that the report he got was that on their way home, the road from the station to the community that they were attacked.

“But I didn’t hear that they were killed. I will find out from the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation,’’ he added.

