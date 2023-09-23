Fear of kidnappers made me hide my identity- Mohbad’s mother

Olumiyi, the mother to the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called MohBad, has said she kept her identity as the singer’s mum a secret for so long for fear of being allegedly kidnapped by those that were after his son.

Olumiyi’s statement came days after a social media post by former media aide to ex-governor of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka, alleging that MohBad’s mother abandoned her kids with a man for 15 years.

In a video that had gone viral on different social media platforms on Saturday, the deceased artiste revealed that her desire decisions to hide her identify was to protect MohBad and prevent being exposed to abductors.

She lamented that the dream and aspirations of her son was to become great but circumstances that resulted in his death has denied the her and other members of the family the opportunity to see Mohbad’s live longer to achieve all that he had outlined.

She said, “I don’t tell people I’m Mohbad’s mother because he was scared I might get kidnapped.

“I have spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, and he visited me three times before his demise. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu. He said he wanted to visit me from time to time.

“He recently rented a space comprising of three shops for me but, I’m yet to open the space. He gave me money that I used to buy two big freezers and a big generator. The day he di£d, he promised to send N5 million so I could buy goods to stock up.

“His wife said she’ll come and meet me, that I should get someone that will support me because we cannot buy the goods at once; that it will take us three days to buy all the goods.

“But now I’m scared, I can’t go back to Ikorodu. I called someone to help me rent the shop out and give me the money. My son did not enjoy himself. He lived in fear. He did not enjoy himself.

“Whenever I visited him here, he would sit right there and I’d sit with him, then take him upstairs to sleep but he’d be shaking his head. I even thought all those problems and attacks had stopped, but when they beat him again recently after he dropped his EP, I said these people haven’t left you, and he would always go to the police station to report, because I witnessed it twice.

“I spent 10 days with him, I did not know he was going to die. I left on Saturday and he di£d on Monday. And the reason I left on Saturday was because he had a show.

“He begged, begged, and begged me not to leave. So I told him that wouldn’t he allow me to go to church on Sunday, that I’d missed church for two weeks, and I needed to go and pray because I was losing myself. It was the church that I mentioned that made him let me go.

“Because he and his wife were pranking me, I told him that I was going, but because he didn’t want me to go, he delayed giving me my feeding money because he knew I’d leave if he gave me the money. Normally, he gave me a feeding allowance every month.”

