FCTA to seal 1,095 Abuja properties over unpaid levy

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has finalized arrangements to enforce actions on 1,095 Abuja properties whose titles were revoked over unpaid statutory obligations such as Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy fees, violation penalties and land-use conversion charges.

According to the FCTA, the affected property owners repeatedly ignored multiple public notices issued between May and November 2025 through national newspapers, online platforms and television announcements, warning defaulters to clear their outstanding liabilities or risk losing their titles.

The administration stated that the continued refusal to pay violates Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and constitutes a breach of the terms attached to the affected Rights of Occupancy.

The enforcement exercise, approved by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was announced in a statement on Friday titled “Commencement of enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O bills.”

With the expiration of the final 14-day grace period on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, the FCTA said enforcement actions would cover 835 properties for non-payment of Ground Rent and another 260 for defaulting on violation fees and land-use conversion charges.

The administration has not disclosed the precise nature of enforcement measures to be deployed, but similar exercises in the past have included sealing of properties, repossession and reallocation.