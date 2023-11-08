FCTA targets pregnant women enrollments on health insurance scheme

As a measure to drastically reduce maternal mortality rate across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the FCT Administration has disclosed that plans have been concluded to initiate a special health insurance enrollment program for vulnerable pregnant women, to aid safe delivery and assist the child live beyond infancy within the territory.

Aside from that, the FCTA would also be embarking on a deep sensitization drive to enlighten residents on how and where they could access affordable healthcare services within the FCT.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed this during an assessment of the Primary Health Care Centre in Wassa, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

During the visit to assess the quality of care rendered and the scope of operations in tandem with standard healthcare guidelines, Fasawe stated that the government’s aim is to ensure that residents can access quality healthcare services regardless of their socioeconomic status.

She disclosed that the government is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the people through innovative healthcare interventions and community outreach programs.

According to her, There is an urgent need for the secretariat to meet the needs of the people, including the provision of clean and safe potable water to guide against the transmission of diseases.

‘’In recognition of the importance of proper healthcare during pregnancy and the right of every pregnant woman to essential healthcare services without financial barriers, the secretariat has taken the bold step to initiate a special enrolment process for women facing economic hardship so as to receive vital care deserved.

“The insurance process would cover a range of services, including prenatal care, delivery, postnatal care, and other necessary medical attention that would drastically reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality rate’’ Fasawe added.

On the advocacy, she disclosed that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed that the secretariat embark on a sensitization drive towards enlightening residents on how and where to access healthcare services at affordable rates within the FCT.

