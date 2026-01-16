FCTA shuts offices ahead Jan 19 strike

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have announced plans to halt government operations across Abuja and its area councils as they embark on a strike on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The decision, directed by the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC), comes after the administration allegedly failed to address long-standing demands related to workers’ welfare and career progression.

The unions listed grievances including unpaid promotion arrears, stalled promotions, continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries, and unremitted pension and National Housing Fund contributions.

The planned strike follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to FCTA management, which began on January 7, 2026, and ended without resolution despite several meetings with union representatives. Copies of the notice were also forwarded to the Minister of State for the FCT, the Chief of Staff, the Head of Service, and the Director of Security Services.

If carried out, the strike is expected to affect all FCTA secretariats, departments, agencies, area councils, and parastatals, effectively grounding government activities in the territory. The unions have warned that the work stoppage is necessary to compel the authorities to meet their obligations to staff.

Holina Adejoh, the Public Relations Officer for JUAC, confirmed the strike to on Friday, saying, “Yes, we are embarking on a strike on Monday.” She added that the unions are prepared to escalate their action if the administration fails to respond adequately.

The unions also raised concerns over the outcome of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the process as flawed and affecting a majority of their candidates. They further criticized the administration for failing to act on critical welfare issues despite repeated appeals.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to obtain a response from FCTA authorities were unsuccessful, with the media aide to the FCT Head of Office, Tony Odey, not responding to calls. The unions, however, reiterated that the strike will proceed as scheduled unless their demands are addressed promptly.