FCTA marks Abuja illegal structures for demolition over insecurity

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared a renewed crackdown on illegal settlements and shanties harbouring criminals, vowing to restore security and enable development projects in the nation’s capital.

The move is part of the administration’s broader effort, under the leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, to dismantle criminal hideouts, particularly in areas such as Durumi District and Area 1 in Garki, where crimes including robbery, carjacking, drug trafficking, and kidnapping have been on the rise.

According to the administration, the demolition campaign will target shanties and unauthorised settlements that serve as operational bases for criminals, emphasising that restoring safety is critical to Abuja’s sustainable development.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The FCTA further noted that many of the illegal structures were erected on land allocated to individuals and government agencies over 20 years ago, thus preventing legitimate development and access to these properties.

Olayinka said that Minister Wike had set up a stakeholders’ committee, comprising heads of security agencies, FCTA officials, civil society organisations (CSOs), and representatives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to address the worsening security situation.

He explained that the committee found that illegal settlements in Area 1 and Durumi not only obstruct development but also provide cover for criminal operations, posing a significant threat to lives and property within the FCT.

According to him, “These illegal settlements have become operational bases for kidnappers, drug traffickers, and other criminal elements, while also preventing lawful landowners from accessing their properties.”

“Three months ago, over 120 criminals, including armed robbers, carjackers, and drug dealers, were arrested.

“Authorities also recovered seven stolen vehicles, 79 motorcycles, and 155 ATM cards taken from victims by one-chance operators,” he added.

“We will not allow criminals to hold Abuja hostage. These illegal structures will be removed, and security will be restored,” he said.