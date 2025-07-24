FCTA extends school session after teachers’ return to classrooms

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved a five-week extension of the 2024/2025 third term academic calendar for public primary schools in Abuja, following the prolonged industrial action by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The decision aims to help stabilise the disrupted academic calendar and ensure that affected pupils receive sufficient instructional time before the start of the next academic session.

The NUT had launched an indefinite strike on March 24, 2025, which lasted for over three months before it was suspended on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, causing major disruptions to academic activities in FCT public primary schools.

In response, the government approved a five-week extension to the school calendar to help recover lost time and ensure pupils catch up academically before the next session begins.

In a statement released by the Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Alhassan Sule, the directive was communicated to Education Secretaries across the six FCT area councils—Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Kuje, Kwali, and Gwagwalada—outlining measures to bridge the learning gap.

As part of these measures, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike approved the extension of the current school term from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 29, 2025.

In addition, the UBEB has directed the inclusion of one extra period per day for pupils in Primary 4 to 6, to enhance learning and help cover missed curriculum content.

“You may wish to recall that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, 24th March, 2025, and it was called off on Wednesday, 9th July, 2025, after the intervention of the Honourable Minister, FCT.

“Owing to the aforementioned development, there was an academic gap for the learners, and to bridge the gap created, the Honourable Minister, FCT has approved the following: Extension of primary school calendar by five weeks from Monday 28h July-Friday 29h August, 2025; and Extension of one period a day for primary 4-6 pupils only,” the circular read.

The board further urged compliance by all stakeholders, stating, “You are to strictly adhere to the above directive and communicate to all Head Teachers of Public Primary Schools in the FCT.”