FCTA evicts Abuja beggars, scavengers, others occupying public places

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the eviction of street beggars, scavengers, illegal traders, and other occupants of public spaces in Abuja and its satellite towns as part of a major cleanup campaign.

The exercise, tagged Operation Sweep Abuja, is being carried out in line with the directive of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to rid the city of social miscreants and restore public order.

Announcing the initiative on Wednesday, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said the operation aims to curb the activities of criminals, especially those linked to the rising cases of “one chance” robberies, where criminals pose as commercial transporters.

He added that the enforcement is in accordance with the Abuja Environmental Protection Act and other relevant laws, noting that public places must be free of individuals and activities that threaten safety and cleanliness.

“Our nation’s capital should be a secure symbol of pride and beauty, not a site for street beggars and scavengers, most of whom are agents of criminal elements,” Olayinka stated.

According to him, a Joint Task Force comprising security personnel and officials from various FCTA Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies has been deployed to apprehend anyone found begging, loitering, scavenging, or engaging in other forms of unlawful street activity.

The special assistant further noted that those arrested will be profiled and repatriated to their states of origin.

“Security of lives and properties of residents of the FCT is of paramount importance to the government; we must all join hands to achieve a safer Abuja,” Olayinka emphasized.