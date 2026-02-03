FCTA confirms antivenom available across Abuja hospital

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has assured residents of Abuja that antivenom supplies remain fully stocked and accessible across all FCTA-owned hospitals and public health centres, following heightened public concern over emergency medical preparedness.

The reassurance comes amid public anger triggered by the death of singer and social media influencer Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, which sparked allegations of medical negligence and claims that lifesaving antivenom was unavailable when she was taken for treatment.

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, said the territory maintains adequate quantities of antivenom, stressing that residents should not panic over access to treatment for snakebite emergencies.

In a statement issued yesterday, Fasawe explained that stocking decisions are guided by expert input to ensure suitability for snake species common within the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding areas.

“Different forms and types of anti-snake venom are widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities,” she said, adding that, “polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored in FCTA owned Abuja Central Medical Stores, and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold-chain integrity, and availability.”

The clarification followed claims that Nwangene was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where antivenom was allegedly unavailable, an assertion the hospital later dismissed as unfounded in its official response.

FMC Jabi said the late influencer arrived with advanced neurotoxic complications, respiratory distress and neurological deterioration, conditions which it noted significantly reduce survival chances even when antivenom is administered promptly.

While condoling with the family, Fasawe described the incident as a critical moment for strengthening emergency response and public awareness, saying, “The loss of a promising young life is deeply painful and distressing. I share in the family’s grief and reaffirm that such medically preventable deaths must be taken seriously, with strengthened measures to prevent recurrence.”

She further warned that snakebites remain a preventable public health emergency, noting that “in Nigeria, highly venomous species such as cobras, vipers, and puff adders are present,” and stressed that all snakebites should be treated as venomous until proven otherwise, while urging residents to seek immediate medical care.