FCT to begin enforcement against land fee defaulters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will begin a sweeping enforcement drive on November 26, targeting property owners who have failed to pay ground rent, land use change fees, or statutory land documentation charges.

The move comes after the FCTA issued several grace periods and public notices earlier this year, giving property owners multiple opportunities to settle outstanding fees and comply with land documentation requirements.

The announcement was made in a statement on Thursday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

He said the enforcement would apply to defaulters of Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy bills, as well as individuals who purchased properties without securing the mandatory Minister’s Consent or registering their deeds of assignment.

Olayinka recalled that on May 26, following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, the Minister granted a 14-day grace period for outstanding ground rent payments, which expired on June 9.

He added that further notices published between September 8 and 10 set a 30-day deadline for owners to pay the N5 million land use violation fee and other charges under the revised Land Use and Purpose Clause.

The administration later issued another notice granting a final 14-day grace period to property owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse to regularise land use changes. That window closes on November 24, paving the way for enforcement two days later.

Olayinka said the forthcoming exercise would apply to all categories of defaulters and warned property owners to settle all outstanding payments and documentation to avoid sanctions.