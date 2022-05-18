FCT Secretary discusses actions for revitalizing the agricultural sector

The Federal Capital Territory Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim has during an interactive session with newsmen discussed on the plans of the secretariat to enhance Agricultural development in the FCT, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He reiterated the Secretariat’s commitment to reposition agricultural sector towards the attainment of food security in the nation, hence, operation is ongoing ensure that the foundation achieve the desired impact.

It was noted that agricultural sector had become a focal point for Grassroot Developmental initiatives of the FCT administration in view of its pivotal role in uplifting of the socio economic wellbeing of the populace.

Ibrahim stated that, “the secretariat undertook a needs assessment survey in the six Area Councils with the aim of having first hand information on the areas that require urgent government intervention. The outcome of the exercise has given us informed guide on the actions that we are now taking”.

On the issue of abattoir management , the secretary said that the regular consultations with stakeholders such as Area Council Authorities and butchers has yield positive results.

According to him, the issue of the use of tyres to roast meat and unhygienic meat handling processes as well as poor sanitary conditions are being addressed. On this, the secretariat has commenced regular evacuation of abattoir waste, thereby addressing the issue of environmental pollution.

He noted that the foundation plan to establish biogas stations, first at the Karu Abattoir and then the other abattoirs across the FCT as a measure to convert the waste to energy.

On the provision of agricultural inputs, the secretariat has been able to obtain a comprehensive and reliable data of farmers in the FCT which indicates the needs of the farmers. So the input support will target their specific areas of needs.

The secretary implored farmers to be guided by the climate prediction forecast which the secretariat had in conjunction with the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMeT) shared with farmers in the six Area Councils.

Ibrahim added that the secretariat would step up its campaign to sensitise farmers on measures to prevent erosion and flooding in their farms.

He acknowledged the contributions of organisations such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and other institutions for their support.

