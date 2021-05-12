FCT restricts Eid to Juma’at mosques over COVID-19 scare

As part of measures aimed at curbing spread of coronavirus, particularly its projected third wave, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has placed ban on congregational prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja, urging all Muslim faithfuls to make use of Juma’at Mosques in observing their Eid-il-Fitr prayers.

He explained that the move was in line with FCT administration’s commitment to protect residents and prevent a possible third wave as is being witnessed in some countries across the world.

Bello added that the decision was taken at a meeting between the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA and a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen Adigun to discuss the modalities of holding prayers for the Eid-il-Fitr celebrations.

The minister, through a statement by his spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, commended the religious leaders for their cooperation in the course of the battle against COVID-19 in the FCT, adding that they must regulate the flow of people entering and exiting the mosques during the Eid prayers.

“Consequently, based on presentations made by officials of the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA and the Implementation Guidelines for Phased Restriction of Movement issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday, 10th May 2021, the following guidelines are hereby issued:

“There will be no Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway (Airport Road).

“All worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighbourhood Juma’at mosques. Indoor worship are to be limited to less than 50% of installed capacity.

“Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship. All non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed

“All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as all public parks, recreation and entertainment centres are to be closed”, he stated.

On his part, the Chairman, FCT League of Imams Initiative, Dr Tajudeen Adigun, who spoke on behalf of the League during the meeting, said that; “in Islam, you listen to experts, those who are specialists and those who have actually discussed with us are experts in the field of medical sciences. In Islam, you also abide with the commands of leadership”.

The cleric added that “based on this and what we are convinced of, we urge Muslim Ummah to also respect this stand of the Administration of the FCT by observing our Eid prayers within our localities”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

