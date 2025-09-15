FCT resident doctors begin strike over unfulfilled promises

Medical services across public healthcare facilities in the Federal Capital Territory are set to be paralyzed as resident doctors have declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to fulfill agreements on welfare, salary arrears, and improved working conditions.

The doctors, under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), said the action became inevitable after repeated appeals and negotiations failed to yield meaningful results.

They argued that their grievances had lingered far too long and were now threatening both their welfare and the quality of healthcare available to patients.

The strike was confirmed after an emergency general meeting of the association in Abuja on Monday where its leadership announced that hospitals in the FCT would remain under lock until the government shows clear commitment to resolving their concerns.

President of the association, George Ebong, told journalists that the demands included the non-payment of 26 doctors for more than seven months, unresolved employment issues, unexplained salary deductions, delayed promotions since 2023, and poor hospital infrastructure.

“Our members have endured enough. We cannot continue to work under conditions where salaries are withheld, promotions are denied, and hospitals lack basic facilities like functional X-ray machines,” Ebong said.

He stressed that the strike was not a personal attack on any official but a direct response to what he called “a failed health system.” According to him, the doctors voted overwhelmingly to down tools until their demands are met in full.

The association also called on the Minister of the FCT to intervene, warning that the crisis could worsen if urgent steps are not taken.

“The government has left us with no choice. This is a fight for both our rights and the wellbeing of patients who deserve better care,” Ebong added.

The strike by FCT doctors came barely 24 hours after the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its nationwide warning strike, which began on September 12.

NARD had resumed work after the Federal Government initiated partial payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and other concessions, but their FCT counterparts say they cannot continue working without immediate solutions to their peculiar challenges.