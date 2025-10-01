FCT remains safest city despite Arise TV staff murder

Amid the ongoing criticism over the circumstances surrounding the death of Arise Television staff, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that insecurity in the country’s seat of power has increased, stating that FCT Abuja remains the safest place to live in Nigeria.

Wike said that the FCT under his leadership remains committed to sustaining ongoing infrastructural development and boosting security, to ensure the country’s capital remains a model for safety and stability.

He explained that Abuja’s safety is not only a result of the security measures put in place by his administration, but also the outcome of residents’ zero tolerance for insecurity and their collective resolve to promote peace and stability across every part of the Territory.

The minister, who gave the assurance on Wednesday while addressing FCT residents during the 2025 Independence Day celebration, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja into a model city.

He emphasized that no city can truly be regarded as one without a robust road network, which explains the priority given to road construction across the Territory.

Wike added that other sectors are equally receiving attention, noting that most schools and hospitals have been reconstructed, equipped, and staffed to improve service delivery.

He highlighted ongoing support for farmers and the promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), initiatives that have empowered youths and women while strengthening the local economy.

The Minister assured residents that his administration will continue to reinvigorate the economy and enhance living standards in the FCT.

“Residents have also remained intentional about living together in peace and harmony despite a few distractions,” he said.

Reiterating on the importance of unity, the Minister described the Independence celebration as not only a commemoration of freedom but also a testament to Nigeria’s brotherhood and unity, carefully woven from the fabric of its diversity.

He stressed that, in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers are not in vain.

Wike appealed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain committed to the ideals of Nigeria’s heroes, reminding them that the FCT stands as the nation’s enduring symbol of unity and nationhood.

“We must continue to embody the belief that we are stronger together,” he said.

He noted that Independence Day is a moment for sober reflection and stock-taking, a time to look ahead with renewed hope and determination toward building a brighter future for both the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole.

“On this occasion of the 65th Independence anniversary of our great nation, on behalf of the FCT Administration, I wish to felicitate with all residents of the Federal Capital Territory as we celebrate our nation’s historic event.

“This is a special occasion when we pay tribute to our founding fathers who laboured dauntlessly to birth a formidable country which today stands tall in the comity of nations,” he said.

Dwelling on the forthcoming election, the Minister announced that by February 2026, the Federal Capital Territory will officially kick-start the nation’s electioneering process as residents head to the polls to elect new chairmen and councillors across the six area councils.

He urged residents to conduct campaigns for their preferred candidates peacefully and in an orderly manner, stressing the need to uphold the spirit of democracy.

Wike encouraged citizens to turn out in large numbers on election day to vote for leaders who genuinely have their interests at heart, leaders with vision, integrity, and the capacity to attract meaningful development and prosperity to the FCT.

Wike further expressed profound appreciation to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory for their unwavering support of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is anchored on economic growth, national security, food security, sustainable development, and robust infrastructure development.

“Amidst the various challenges we face as a nation, we are very optimistic that the future is brighter. We have a President who is intentional about prioritising the well-being of the citizens and has brought unprecedented development to the FCT.

“We must, therefore, continue to work together faithfully, to ensure that FCT’s potentials and our collective aspirations are realised to the fullest.

“In keeping with the central objective of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we have made determined progress on several fronts.

“The FCT Administration, with your unflinching support, will continue to work to provide first-class infrastructure and public utilities as demonstrated in the completion and commissioning of strategic roads and public utilities,” he stressed.