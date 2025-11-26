FCT re-launches security outfit for crime combat

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has re-launched a massive joint security operation code-named “Operation Sweep FCT” involving at least 14 security, emergency, and regulatory agencies to deter criminal activities and protect lives and property across the Territory.

The operation received full backing from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, with heads of all participating agencies addressing personnel before deployment, stressing intelligence-led policing, high-visibility patrols, and rapid response to threats.

Forces involved include the Nigeria Police (FCT Command), the Army, Air Force, Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service, NSCDC, FRSC, Federal Fire Service, NDLEA, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (VIO), Development Control, and Environmental Enforcement and Monitoring teams, among other supporting agencies.

The operation was officially re-activated on Tuesday at Eagle Square, where the Territory was divided into strategic sectors to ensure comprehensive coverage, intensified patrols, and coordinated action against crime and insecurity.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements immediately through the FCT emergency lines.

Operation Sweep FCT marks one of the most extensive inter-agency security deployments in the capital in recent years.