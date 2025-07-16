FCT policemen reject N1.5m bribe to free kidnapper

Policemen attached to the Federal Capital Territory Command have turned down a N1.5 million bribe from some individuals, who claimed to be relatives of a suspected kidnapper under investigation, requesting that the funds be accepted to free the man apprehended for the crime.

The officers, who were handling the case, were approached by a man seeking to influence the process with cash, but they remained resolute, rejecting the offer and taking swift legal action.

Following the failed bribe attempt, the man who offered the money was immediately arrested, and further investigations were launched to uncover more individuals potentially connected to the kidnapping syndicate.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, who identified the suspect as Yahaya Saleh.

She stated that Saleh had tried to compromise the investigation by bribing the police officers involved in the case.

Adeh noted that the integrity displayed by the operatives aligns with the Command’s renewed commitment to combating crime and upholding professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The FCT Police Command has recently recorded several breakthroughs in its anti-kidnapping operations across Abuja, resulting in multiple arrests of suspects believed to be behind a series of abductions in the area.