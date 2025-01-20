FCT Police rescues 5yrs old girl from abductors’ deen

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully rescued a 5-year-old girl, Miracle Yakubu from a kidnapper, and arrested a 46 years old suspected kidnapper, Nawaisi Abdullahi

The incident occurred when police received a distress call reporting a man walking with a young girl near the Mobil Filling Station by Jabi Expressway, heading toward an unknown destination.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had taken the child without the consent of her mother, a local vendor selling bean cakes (Akara) in Utako Village.”

Upon intervention, the police immediately took custody of the suspect and ensured Miracle Yakubu’s safe return to her family.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting residents.

He emphasized, “The Command is dedicated to the safety and security of all residents and encourages them to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.”

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to uncover the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

SP Josephine Adeh concluded by reiterating the police’s resolve to ensure a secure environment for all: “The FCT Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to provide safety and security for all residents.”