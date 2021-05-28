Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims, recover two AK47 rifles in Rivers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has stormed a kidnapper’s den and successfully rescued 14 victims kidnapped in the Gauraka region in Niger during a joint operation at the Byhazin-Bwari axis in Abuja.

The command said the joint operation was carried out in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and local FCT hunters.

Confirming the development, the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, that two AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils were recovered from the kidnappers.

The PPRO said the operation, led by the CTF Police Command’s anti-kidnapping squad, combed the forest, engaged in a fierce duel with the suspected kidnappers, dislodged them, and arrested two suspects removal.

According to her, the security operatives arrested two kidnap suspects while other suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.

Mariam said the victims who appeared fragile after several days in captivity were currently receiving medical treatment at the police medical center.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma as reassuring FCT residents of the Command’s undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the area through a continuous partnership with sister security agencies and key community stakeholders.

