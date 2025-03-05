FCT police nab ex-immigration officer selling arms to bandits

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has intercepted a former immigration officer attempting to sell sophisticated firearms to bandits in the Abuja-Kaduna forests

The dismissed officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested by the police in Abuja after credible intelligence informed them of his plans to carry out the act.

Speaking to journalists, the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Mustafa Mohammed, explained that the operation prevented these weapons from reaching criminal elements who could have used them lethally.

Mohammed disclosed that among the recovered items was a Scorpion CZ EVO3, a 2022 advanced firearm with an inbuilt silencer, capable of holding 20 to 30 rounds, alongside 52 rounds of ammunition, posing a severe threat if acquired by criminals.

He said, “This is the latest model, the 2022 version of the Scorpion series. It can be used in single, automatic, or burst mode. It is a highly sophisticated weapon, and its magazine can hold between 20 to 30 rounds, depending on the configuration. We also recovered 52 rounds of ammunition which could have posed a severe threat had they fallen into the hands of criminals.”

Meanwhile, FCT Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu reported that between January and February 28, 2025, the command arrested 300 suspects, including 59 armed robbers, 10 kidnappers and informants, 16 cultists, and neutralized 16 criminals, demonstrating a robust effort to enhance security in the territory.

He said,“In its sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of crime and criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has intensified its operations, carrying out a series of high-impact raids from January 1st to February 28th, 2025.

“These decisive actions, driven by intelligence and executed with tactical precision, have led to the arrest of 300 suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and illicit substances. Total number of armed robbers arrested: 59. Total number of kidnappers and informants arrested: 10. Total number of armed robbers neutralized: nine. Total number of kidnappers neutralized: seven. Total number of cultists arrested: 16.”

Disu also said targeted raid and clearance operations were conducted in identified criminal hideouts.

He said, “Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the safety of residents, the Command deployed specialized tactical teams to raid identified criminal hideouts and black spots across the FCT. These operations covered high-risk areas, including Dei-Dei, Karu, Gwarinpa, Jikwoyi, Karimo and Maitama. Additionally, abandoned buildings across the city, frequently used as hideouts and bases for planning illicit activities, have been identified and will be subject to continuous monitoring and raids.”