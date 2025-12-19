FCT police loses six officers in three months

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has disclosed that six of its officers across different divisions lost their lives while carrying out lawful duties to safeguard residents during separate counter-insurgence operations against armed groups attempting kidnappings and robberies, between October and December 2025.

Despite these losses, operations conducted by the command within this period led to the neutralisation of multiple suspects and significant arms recoveries across the territory.

In the three-month period, the command handled about 300 reported cases, resulting in 160 arrests across various crime categories, including seven kidnapping cases with 41 suspects apprehended, and 62 armed robbery incidents that led to 38 arrests.

Details of the operations were disclosed on Friday at the command headquarters in Abuja by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, while presenting the scorecard for activities carried out in the last quarter of 2025.

Dantawaye stated that 24 kidnapped victims, including women and children, were rescued from hideouts and forest locations. Recoveries included 21 AK-47 rifles, 10 shotguns, one K2 rifle, ammunition, vehicles, illicit drugs, and N15.45 million in cash. He urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely information.

“During several high-risk operations within the period under review, particularly anti-kidnapping and robbery responses, nine armed suspects were neutralised following gun duels with police operatives while attempting to evade arrest or abduct hostages,” Dantawaye said.

“It is with deep respect that the command records that six police officers paid the supreme price in the line of duty during the period under review. Their sacrifices remain a solemn reminder of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives and property. May their souls rest in peace.”

The commissioner meanwhile reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of residents and protecting property, pledging to continue proactive measures against criminal activities across the FCT.