FCT Police Commissioner loses son to road accident

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olatunji Disu, has lost his adopted son, Adam, during a car accident that occurred barely two months after the deceased completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State.

Adam, who was said to be the police commissioner wife’s nephew, died during a lone auto crash which left him stuck inside the car even after emergency rescue officials arrived to save him.

A family source narrated to The Guild on Tuesday that the young man, who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU), department of Political Science, was alone in the car when the crash occurred.

Although the source didn’t disclosed location of the auto crash, he added that account of the emergency officials revealed that minutes after the auto crash, the ill-fated vehicle went up in flames and all efforts by Adam to leave the car proved abortive.

The source added that the deceased was waiting for an employment offer from the NNPC before the tragic incident that took his life occurred.

MORE DETAILS SOON