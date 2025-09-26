FCT police arrests seven suspects linked to Corp member’s murder

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested seven individuals suspected of involvement in the brutal killing of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, a case that has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures.

The suspects, linked to a notorious “one-chance” syndicate, were tracked down after a painstaking investigation that pieced together digital and forensic evidence.

According to police source, the suspects were apprehended following coordinated intelligence efforts, which traced the victim’s mobile phone and connected it to the criminal gang.

Furthermore, the police said the breakthrough in the case was the result of months of surveillance and technological tracking that linked the suspects directly to the crime.

The incident dates back to July 21, 2025, when a petition was filed by Onyegbula Akujuobi & Co. to the Inspector General of Police.

Upon the petition, the case was transferred to the FCT Police Commissioner and assigned to the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, whose team launched the operation.

The suspects, arrested between August 8 and September 25, include: Solomon Obada (29), from Benue, resident in Mararaba; Olemba Ajonwe (29), from Benue, resident in Aso; Aba Godwin (40), from Benue, recently released from prison for a similar offence; and Kadijat Yakubu (18), from Sokoto, traced to Kaduna where the victim’s phone was recovered.

Others arrested are Sunday Okpeh (29), Joseph Samuel (25), and Michael Eneh (25), all residents of Mararaba.

Police disclosed that during interrogation, suspects Obada and Ajonwe admitted to stabbing the corps member inside their blue Golf operational vehicle during a struggle over her mobile phone. They confessed to abandoning her, gravely injured, in the Wuse II area of Abuja.

One additional suspect remains at large, with police vowing to intensify efforts to track him down. Items recovered include the victim’s phone and the syndicate’s operational vehicle.

“We are determined to ensure that all those connected to this heinous crime face the full weight of the law. Justice for the victim and her family will not be compromised”, a police statement read.

The FCT Command assured the public that investigations were still ongoing and pledged to keep residents updated as progress is made.