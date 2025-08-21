FCT police arrests 116 drug peddlers in Abuja

No fewer than 116 suspected drug peddlers were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command during a series of raid aimed at combating the use and sale of illicit drugs across the seat of power.

The operations, was carried out by the operatives of the Anti-Narcotics Section between August 1 and August 21, targeting black spots in the region including Asokoro, Trademore, Mapape, Kurudu, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Utako, Life Camp, Zuba, and Karshi.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the exercise on Thursday, the coordination operation led to the recovery of various illicit substances including hard drugs, and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

She said after thorough screening, 89 of the suspects were released, while the remaining individuals have been charged in court for offences including public nuisance and possession of illicit drugs.

Adeh stated that the Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, called on residents to support ongoing security efforts by remaining law-abiding and avoiding the use and trafficking of hard drugs.

The statement partly read, “In a sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of illicit drugs and related crimes, Police officers attached to the Anti-Narcotics Section of FCT Police Command carried out several coordinated raids across identified black spots from 1st August 2025 to date.

“The operations, which covered areas including Asokoro, Trademore, Mapape, Kurudu, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Utako, Life Camp, Zuba, and Karshi, led to the arrest of 116 suspects. Recovered exhibits include various illicit substances, hard drugs, and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

“Following diligent screening, 89 suspects were released, while the remaining offenders have been charged in court for public nuisance and possession of illicit drugs and substances.”

“While the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao Adewale, lauds the effort of the operatives, he reaffirms the Command’s commitment to ensuring a safe and drug-free capital city. He also urges residents to remain law-abiding, shun all forms of hard drug abuse and trafficking, and support ongoing security efforts,” she said.