FCT NSCDC arrests 112 vandals in 2025

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reported the arrest of more than 100 suspected vandals linked to attacks on critical national assets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Commandant of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, said the arrests were made across several months in 2025 as part of efforts to curb damage to public facilities and deter criminal activity targeting government-owned installations.

He explained that the offences included cable theft, streetlight vandalism, billboard destruction, and the theft of road crash barriers, describing the trend as a major threat to public investment.

According to Odumosu, January recorded nine arrests, February three, March two, and April one, while enforcement intensified from May, when four suspects were apprehended over armoured cable theft.

He added that June recorded four arrests, July six, and August and September peaked with 58 arrests—the highest in 2025.

Odumosu stated that no arrests were made in October, November recorded two cases, and some suspects linked to December vandalism remain at large.

He said that currently, 15 cases are in court, four are under investigation, and five convictions have been secured.

Odumosu further urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, stressing that security is a joint effort. “Until Nigerians fully participate, we cannot achieve as much as we should in ensuring a secure country,” he said.