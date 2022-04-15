FCT, NDLEA partner on drug trafficking, abuse prevention

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed to work together towards preventing drug abuse and trafficking within the country’s seat of power.

They said that the partnership would help to reduce the rate of drug abuse and trafficking as well as afford both partiest the opportunity to share information on drug cases within Abuja.

Both parties agreed to partner on preventing drug peddling and substances abuse when the NDLEA chairman, the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, visited the Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Retd), office yesterday.

Bello, during the meeting, assured the NDLEA chief that he would partner the agency to protect the FCT against the menace of substances abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“The nation is very proud of you especially for upscaling the fight against drug abuse beyond just arresting people on the streets and communities but going to the roots to arrest the big time players, producers and traffickers.”

“You have sent a very strong message with the profile of your arrests and prosecution. This has encouraged citizens to give information and sent fears to the drug cartels.”

Responding, Marwa stated that the aim of the Agency was basically to save the youths, families and communities from the drug scourge.

He hinted that with 10 percent drug use prevalence in Abuja was due to the agency’s offensive approach against cartels in the country’s capital which had led to convictions of 53 drug dealers.

The NDLEA boss explained that the convicts were among the 142 suspected drug peddlers apprehended after been found in possession of the banned items.

According to him, 66 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated while 760 kilograms of illicit substances were seized from suspects arrested within the first three months of the year.

The agency’s chairman urged the minister to set up FCT drug control committee that will be replicated at the Area Councils and the communities in addition to adopting drug test as a policy for students, prospective couples, workers and political office seekers in the capital territory as its being done in Kano state.

