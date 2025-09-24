FCT judge frees 35 Nasarawa inmates to decongest prison

No fewer than 35 inmates have been released in an effort to ease overcrowding in correctional facilities. The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Husseini Yusuf, discharged 35 inmates awaiting trial after reviewing their cases.

The decision, which involved the release of 33 men and two women, is part of a broader initiative to address congestion and protect the rights of detainees who often remain in custody for prolonged periods without trial.

This initiative was carried out in partnership with the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), a non-governmental organization that supported the release of some inmates by covering their fines.

According to the organizers, the exercise aims to give vulnerable inmates a second chance while holding the justice system accountable for delays in trials.

Although the release took place at the Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre in Nasarawa State, most of the inmates had pending cases before courts in Abuja.

Speaking during the exercise, Justice Yusuf emphasized the need to correct systemic lapses.

“We discovered people who had no reason to remain in custody; some had stayed far longer than the law permits, while others were never formally charged. That is unacceptable,” he said.

He further directed magistrates in the FCT to fast-track criminal cases to ensure no detainee is held in prolonged uncertainty.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Going forward, all trial delays will be addressed, and new dates have already been set to clear backlogs,” the Chief Judge added.

The PPDC’s Programs Officer, Cynthia Onyeka, explained that the group paid N1.5 million in fines to secure the release of some inmates.

“Detention without trial continues to be a pressing human rights issue in Nigeria. Our role is to ensure access to justice for people who cannot afford lawyers or fines,” she noted.

Women inmates also benefited from the intervention, with the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Abuja, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, praising the move.

According to her, NGOs often step in to settle fines for women who remain behind bars simply because they lack financial support.

The Officer in Charge of the Keffi Custodial Centre, Sumaila Bulus, revealed that the facility currently houses 667 inmates, far above its manageable capacity.

He appealed for logistical support, especially vehicles to transport detainees to courts in the FCT.

The exercise comes on the heels of a recent security breach at the Keffi centre, where 16 inmates escaped after overpowering guards.

While seven have been recaptured, nine remain at large, raising further concerns about overcrowding and prison management in Nigeria.