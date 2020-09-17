FCT begins clampdown on illegal signages

As a measure to improve directional information, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has clamped down on illegal signages which had refused to comply to rules and regulation provided by the government.

The Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, saddled with the responsibility of supervising signages, noted that 2,747 unwanted signages were removd and 36 new legal ones installed to enhance easy communication.

It was gathered that the reason for dismantling illegal signages were because; they served as threat to security and waste in the city.

The Director, Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, Dr Babagana Adam, who gave the insight, explained that the new signages were installed to ensure standardisation and environmental protection.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Adam disclosed that FCT as a nation’s capital need to meet up with international standards, as such would not tolerate individuals to liter and disorganise the capital city with illegal signages.

He said the department is not against anyone’s progress but for development purpose and to make sure that the right things are put in place for the good of everyone.

Meanwhile, the director revealed that the department was able to generate N500 million in six months against what was raised in three years.

“When I assumed office, the revenue generated in three years, 2016, 2017 and 2018 was just N333 million, but within my first six months or less, I was able to generate about N500 million.

” This shows that the potential of FCT generating revenue is massive and impressive,” he added.

Adam appealed to co-operate bodies and relevant stakeholders to support the department in its quest to ensure sanity in FCT, stressing that the 36 signage installed so far have generated about 50,000 jobs for residents.