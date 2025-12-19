FCCPC unseals Ikeja electric office after compliance undertaking

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has lifted the seal on Ikeja Electric Plc’s headquarters after the power distribution company entered into a binding agreement to remedy identified violations of consumer rights.

The move followed Ikeja Electric’s pledge to adhere to a corrective process prescribed by the Commission after enforcement measures were imposed on the company.

This action follows the initial sealing of the headquarters on December 11, 2025, an enforcement measure taken because Ikeja Electric failed to comply with a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission directive to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into 20 individual accounts for a customer who had been without power for over two and half years, with the underlying reason centered on addressing persistent consumer harm through decisive regulatory intervention while maintaining a balanced approach that encourages voluntary compliance.

According to a statement signed by the FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu on Friday, Ikeja Electric undertook to resolve all consumer complaints referred to it by the FCCPC within agreed timelines. “Any breach of the undertaking would expose it to renewed and escalated enforcement action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act,” he added.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, said the Commission’s intervention was necessary to enforce the provisions of the FCCPA (2018).

“Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives. Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the Commission will respond appropriately,” he said.

Clarifying further, Bello said the outcome reflected the Commission’s balanced approach to regulation.

“We intervene decisively where consumer harm persists, and we de-escalate where enforceable compliance is secured. What remains constant is our duty to protect consumers and uphold regulatory accountability,” he stated.