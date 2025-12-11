FCCPC seals Ikeja electric over consumer rights violation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed an Ikeja Electric facility over what it described as persistent violations of consumer rights and refusal to comply with regulatory directives.

The facility was sealed after Ikeja Electric allege failure to comply, despite several meetings, official correspondence, and a Compliance Notice issued by the FCCPC in October 2025, which gave the company a seven-day deadline.

The enforcement operation, carried out on Thursday, was led by Idayat Olorungbebe, representing the FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka.

Olorungbebe explained that the action became necessary after Ikeja Electric repeatedly failed to implement a binding directive issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The directive required the company to separate a single Maximum Demand (MD) account into 20 individual non-MD accounts, one for each of the 19 residential units belonging to a complainant and one for a service point, while also providing proper metering and connection for each unit.

According to the Commission, the complainant has been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years, despite meeting all financial and procedural requirements demanded by the company, leaving the 19 residential units uninhabitable.

Olorungbebe said the Commission invoked its powers under Sections 17, 18, 124, 150, and 155 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which empower it to issue directives, enforce compliance, and seal premises where companies repeatedly violate consumer rights.

She described the sealing as a “proportionate enforcement action” taken only after the company was given several opportunities to comply voluntarily. However, she clarified that the control room was exempted from the seal to avoid disrupting power supply to other customers on the Ikeja Electric network.

“The seal will remain until the company fully complies with the directives of both NERC and the FCCPC and submits written proof of compliance,” she added.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers and warned that it would continue to take action against service providers who delay, deny, or obstruct the rights of Nigerians.