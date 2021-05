The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a Senior Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Abidemi Rufai, for his alleged involvement in employment fraud to the tune of over $350,000.

The embattled aide was said to have been charged with defrauding Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000 after he was arrested on Friday at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook