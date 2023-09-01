Fayose warns PDP against suspending Wike

An Ekiti State former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against expelling the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, from the party, for engaging in anti-party affairs.

Wike, a chieftain of the PDP, worked against the party in the 2023 presidential election and has since been appointed as a member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Despite the FCT minister’s alleged anti-party activities, Fayose warned the PDP against going after the former Rivers State governor.

He stated this on Friday on a popular television programme aired on across the country and on paid television.

He said: “Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril. You see, the first thing in your family even when you have extreme situations, or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband. Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond PDP, a force you cannot ignore.

“Ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity,” he added.

According to him, the PDP needs to unite members and work to restore the party which came second in this year’s presidential election.

Fayose reiterated the need for the southern part of Nigeria to produce the president, saying it could have been unfair for the northern region to have done so. In spite of his stance against the PDP which featured Atiku Abubakar – from the northern region – as its candidate for the poll, the former governor does not want to leave the main opposition party.

“The moment I am not in the PDP, I would never join another political,” he said. “And I would never be a member of the APC – not whether they are good or bad.”

He also debunked reports of him resigning from the PDP and moving away from the political arena.

