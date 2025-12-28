Fayose releases proof on N50bn explosion intervention fund Makinde receive

The dust raised by Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, over the ₦50 billion the Oyo State Government, under Governor Seyi Makinde, received from the Federal Government as intervention funds for victims of the January 2024 Ibadan explosion, may not go down soon after releasing evidence to justify his allegations.

Fayose’s disclosure came two days after disclosing that the Makinde-led administration had obtained the funds from the apex government with the assurance to disburse to victims but failed to do so.

As gathered, the Ekiti former governor’s released proof following Makinde’s outburst, requesting that Fayose provide evidence of such fund.

But, in a statement issued on Sunday, Fayose said his decision to make the document public followed Governor Makinde’s challenge demanding proof of his earlier claim.

“Yesterday, the Governor responded by asking me to provide evidence that he received such money, and here is the evidence he asked for,” Fayose said.

The former governor alleged that only ₦4.5 billion of the ₦50 billion intervention fund was released to victims, accusing Makinde of diverting the remainder for political purposes.

“Rather, he diverted this fund and many others to his presidential ambition, which is the reason for the crisis in the PDP and his attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government,” he alleged.

Fayose added that although it was “not in his character to go public with official government documents,” he felt compelled to do so in the interest of transparency.

“I had to do this so that Nigerians will know who is saying the truth, and who has not been sincere with the people of Oyo State,” he said.

The former governor further criticised Makinde for publicly commenting on discussions allegedly held with President Tinubu in private meetings, arguing that the Oyo State governor’s statements had made “full disclosure” necessary.

“If as a governor, you have elected to go on national television to disclose part of what transpired in private meetings you had with the President, it becomes the duty of well-meaning Nigerians to give full disclosure,” Fayose added.

He went on to challenge Makinde to take legal action if he believed the allegations were false.

“Lastly, I challenge Governor Seyi Makinde to sue me on this. Let me also tell him that there are proofs of other intervention funds received from Tinubu’s administration by the Oyo State Government, which the governor refused to disclose to the people,” he said.

Fayose also claimed that there were “documentary evidences” on the actual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Oyo State, which he said contradicted the figures publicly presented by the governor.

While saying that more evidence will be withheld for the moment, Fayose reaffirmed confidence in his claims, saying, “My name is still Ayo Fayose, I don’t say what I can’t prove.”