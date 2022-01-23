Fayose, Oni resume fight over Ekiti PDP guber ticket ahead primaries 

As gathered, the peace between both former governors brokedown barely a year and a half after they agreed to unite, following Fayose’s alleged involvement in the irregularities that trailed the party’s ad-hoc delegate selection for the primaries which was said to have favoured his camp ahead of Oni and other aspirants seeking to become PDP’s candidate for the election.
Although Fayose and members of his group had previously assured the PDP national leadership of neutrality in determining who becomes the party’s candidate, their alleged actions during the Ad-hoc delegate selection further indicated their plans which did not go down well with Oni, and the face-off was reignited.
Hinting the public of the feud between both former governor, Oni, through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, described Fayose as the symbol of oppression and that he was responsible for polarising the people into different camps across the state.
The former governor also denied signing any agreement with Fayose particularly as it concerns who becomes the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the poll scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.
Parts of the statement released through his reads official social media handle reads: “He, Gov. Fayose, will always allege you, paint you black and devalue you in the face of the public just for his selfish motive.