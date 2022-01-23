Fayose, Oni resume fight over Ekiti PDP guber ticket ahead primaries 

Less than three days to the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries, two former governors, Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, have returned to their separate camps, resuming their superiority fight over who becomes the party’s flagbearer for the 2022 governorship election in the state.

As gathered, the peace between both former governors brokedown barely a year and a half after they agreed to unite, following Fayose’s alleged involvement in the irregularities that trailed the party’s ad-hoc delegate selection for the primaries which was said to have favoured his camp ahead of Oni and other aspirants seeking to become PDP’s candidate for the election.

Although Fayose and members of his group had previously assured the PDP national leadership of neutrality in determining who becomes the party’s candidate, their alleged actions during the Ad-hoc delegate selection further indicated their plans which did not go down well with Oni, and the face-off was reignited.

Hinting the public of the feud between both former governor, Oni, through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, described Fayose as the symbol of oppression and that he was responsible for polarising the people into different camps across the state.

The former governor also denied signing any agreement with Fayose particularly as it concerns who becomes the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the poll scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

Parts of the statement released through his reads official social media handle reads: “He, Gov. Fayose, will always allege you, paint you black and devalue you in the face of the public just for his selfish motive.

“Ekiti is now in dire need of liberation from the fascistic and draconian rule of one man who claims to be Mr. know it all. The People are very wise, No amount of brawl, disturbance or blackmail will reverse their love for us, We are in the mind of the People, we shall never be discouraged or intimidated “Let me use this opportunity to call the attention of our various distinguished leaders, in particular, the National working committee of our great party to his surreptitious and ignoble steps in violating institutional rules and laws and his personal loathing for anything free and fair. He is used to tricks and unholy practices like we saw during last week’s ad-hoc election, he revels in negativity and promote brigandage at will, these are his daily pastimes and it has been very common to him throughout all his political journey. “We will never fall into the hands of a blackmailer and an unrepentant political armed robber! Presently, We have a formidable structure to win any election in our Dear Ekiti State for our great Party, PDP”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

