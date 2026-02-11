Fayose, Cubana chief priest clash over 2027 poll

Celebrity entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, and social commentator Isaac Fayose have engaged in a fiery online exchange that has captured nationwide attention.

The confrontation began after Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, criticised Cubana Chief Priest’s comments on political alignments and ethnic matters.

Fayose questioned the source of the socialite’s wealth and suggested that, under stricter circumstances, he “would be in jail.”

He also accused Cubana and other prominent Igbo figures of prioritising personal gain and aligning with political elites, rather than advocating for causes such as the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In response, Cubana Chief Priest defended his business acumen and entrepreneurial success, dismissing Fayose’s remarks as motivated by jealousy.

He defended his interactions with government officials, describing them as strategic business engagements rather than signs of weakness.

The entrepreneur further challenged Fayose to a public debate on credibility and wealth, emphasizing the scale of his business ventures compared to Fayose’s.

The feud is set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 2027 elections, with Cubana Chief Priest associated with the City Boys Movement, a youth-oriented support group for President Bola Tinubu’s political agenda.

He has also openly declared his intent to campaign against the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the upcoming polls, positioning himself not just as a socialite but also as a political influencer.

The online spat has sparked intense public reactions, with supporters of both figures weighing in. Some praised Fayose for holding influential figures accountable, while others lauded Chief Priest for his achievements in entertainment and hospitality.

The debate has generated trending hashtags, memes, and discussions across platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), highlighting tensions between celebrity influence, political engagement, and social accountability.

As the feud continues, both personalities appear committed to defending their reputations, keeping the story trending and sparking broader conversation about the intersection of politics, business, and public advocacy in Nigeria.