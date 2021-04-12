Fayose backs down on PDP Southwest leadership tussle

After several weeks of face-off over who controls the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southwest region, Ekiti State former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has dropped his leadership ambition and submitted that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, is leader of the party within the region in the country.

Fayose, who pledged his loyalty to Makinde leadership at the congress, said that what appeared to be a face-off was a clash of ideas and all the arguments was to ensure that PDP has aformidable leadership structure that can rest power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

While openly declaring that Makinde remain his leader, the former governor, on Monday during the zone’s congress, noted that he is the only governor from the party in Southwest and therefore deserved to be respected by members of the PDP in the region.

The ex-governor said, ” to the surprise everybody who think am fighting Seyi Makinde over leadership tussle, I hereby say that, he, Seyi Makinde is my leader”

Addressing party members in Oshogbo, Osun state, venue of the congress, assured members of the party that the outcome of the congress would be accepted by him.