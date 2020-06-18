Fayose attributes crisis rocking APC to divine anger 

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has attributed the internal crisis rocking to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to divine anger and that with the situation of things, the party may collapse before the 2023 general elections.

He explained that the infighting among files and ranks of the ruling party was a divine reckoning for hardship inflicted on Nigerian since the APC-led federal government took the reign of power.

The controversial ex-governor predicted that the party would go from bad to worse as they are in a period of accounting for their alleged misdeeds, rigging of elections, disobedient to court others, persecution of opposition members among others.

In a statement released to newsmen by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said the killings by bandits in the North especially in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto states, were as a result of the untold hardship the party brought on Nigerians.

“For Nigeria to return to the path of progress that it was before the APC took over power, more confusion will still hit the party until it goes into oblivion.

“Definitely, their matters will be made worse with time because for Nigeria and its people to return to the path of peace and progress, the APC house of lies that is being nurtured with the blood of Nigerians must collapse.

“God will never be happy with a party that its government is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, rape, and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood going on in the country.

“It is on record that more than 300 Nigerians have been brutally murdered by bandits in the last three weeks and the APC government has done nothing. Rather, Nigerians who raised concerns are being insulted by the APC government while those who protested are being arrested and detained.

“God cannot be happy with a party like APC that its government has not only impoverished Nigerians but with its inept Presidency, plunged the country into debts that future generations will have to pay,” the statement read.