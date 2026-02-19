Fayose apologizes to Igbos after remarks against kinsmen

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose’s younger brother, Isaac Fayose, has retracted a controversial statement about the Igbo tribe and issued an apology following widespread criticism.

The businessman and social commentator had previously referred to Igbos as “cash and carry,” a remark widely condemned as offensive and divisive.

In a video shared on his Instagram page yesterday, Fayose acknowledged that his comment was inappropriate and hurtful, formally withdrawing the statement. He expressed regret for generalizing about an entire ethnic group and apologized for any offence caused.

He also commended HRH Ambassador Dr. Lawrence Agubuzo, the Igwe of Ezema Olo, for advocating fairness in the treatment of detained separatist leaders.

Fayose suggested that if figures like Sunday Igboho are released, others such as Nnamdi Kanu should be given equal consideration to promote justice and national harmony.

The apology coincided with the commencement of Lent and Ramadan, which Fayose highlighted as a symbolic moment to encourage unity, respect, and understanding among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

Reactions online have been mixed, reflecting the ongoing sensitivities surrounding ethnic identity and political discourse in the country.