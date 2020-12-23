Fayemi targets economic vibrancy through N109.7bn 2021 budget

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has signed the N109.7 billion, 2021 appropriation bill into law, saying that plans had been concluded to implement the budget in achieving economic vibrancy and set it on the path of accelerated growth.

He indicated that the impact of coronavirus on the state’s economy, and other areas affected necessitated the move and that his administration was poised at bringing up programmes and relevant policies to ensure needed developments.

Speaking after he assents the bill on Wednesday, Fayemi noted that the 2021 Budget estimate is N109, 666, 376, 722.61, out of which 53% is appropriated for Recurrent Expenditure and 47% for Capital Expenditure.

According to him, the realisable amount would help in deepening the state’s economy and bring more development to the people and reduce unemployment statistics.

“As I signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law today, it shows we are ready to effectively implement the budget and deliver our promises to Ekiti-Kete. It will also increase the State’s ability to respond to economic challenges, and as a government, we will do the needful to achieve its fiscal sustainability.

“All the lined-up projects and programmes will immediately begin to receive adequate attention for the benefit of our people.

“I acknowledge the efforts of everyone who collaborated and worked painstakingly to produce the 2021 Appropriation Bill, that I have just signed into law.

“Once again, I commend the renewed partnership, the mutual understanding as well as collaboration between the executive and the legislature. I expect that going forward, this will be the standard”.