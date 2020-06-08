Fayemi targets 2022 for Ekiti cargo airport, other projects completion

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has expressed optimism that his administration will complete the construction of the state’s cargo airport as part of his administration’s legacy project before leaving the government house in 2022.

It explained that the commitments towards completing the projects were to set the pace for the 21st-century blueprint needed for the development of the state.

The Governor noted that the agro-allied cargo airport was in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure the development of the agriculture sector by using agriculture business to drive industrialization, create employment opportunities, and ensure food security in the state.

Fayemi who stated this during an inspection of ongoing projects across the state during the weekend expressed confidence that the airport and other legacy projects of the administration would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

The Governor who was in company with the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Sola Adebayo, and other top officials inspected some projects including the Civic center, cargo airport, the ultra-modern Oja Oba market, Igbemo-Ire -Ilupeju road, New Ado-Iyin road, and Agbado-ode road and Oye-Ikun-Otun road projects.

Speaking during the inspection, he noted that the agriculture development projects embarked on by the administration remain his main legacy project amid other legacy projects.

“These are legacy projects and quite important but the real legacy project for us is our agric project. The Agric processing zone, the silo is coming to activities shortly, a juice factory would also be opened alongside the place, Dangote Mill is coming up there, GMK Mill is coming up there.

“All these are going on, we are on course, the resources are limited, but we are trying our best to ensure we get the best for our people.

He said; “Yes, I am confident that this project (airport project) would be completed before I leave Ekiti as Governor by God’s grace, that’s not even in doubt at all, but as per the other projects, you were there with us this morning, the Civic center will be commissioned definitely in October, Oja Oba will be commissioned in October as well and all the other projects that we are focused on,” he said.