Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, others talking Wike, Fayose into APC ahead 2023 election

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the outcome of its presidential primary may have degenerated more, with Two of the aspirants, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Ekiti state ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose, were currently considering plans to abandon the opposition party and currently being lured by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors ahead of the 2023 election.

Both personalities, who were of the view that a southern candidate should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year, were met by the Chairman of the Governors Forum and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart from Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu.

They met behind closed doors in Port Harcourt on Friday and the meeting lasted for several meetings, as gathered, afforded the APC delegation led by Fayemi to also ask that Wike and Fayose work for the emergence of a southern president during the 2023 election.

The meeting came days after reports emanated that Tinubu and Wike met in France, following the division that rocked the PDP after Atiku’s emergence as the 2023 candidate and his decision to pick Wike as his running mate for the poll.

Although, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, debunked the report, described the report as fake news at the time, and urged Nigerians to disregard it completely.

Meanwhile, Wike, who gave the APC governors’ audience at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, was said to have shunned the emissaries of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Turkey a few days back.

