Fayemi responds to COVID-19 treatment, assures Ekiti residents quick recovery

In a bid to allay fears of residents across the state who are worried about his coronavirus positive status, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that he is responding to treatment protocols for the viral infection and would soon return to his duty post in good health and shape.

This is coming as he expressed optimism that he would overcome his current health challenges and emerge stronger to focus on the task of steering the wheels of governance for the betterment of residents across the state.

It would be recalled that the Governor had on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for the deadly respiratory disease through his social media page after his third result and that he had proceeded on self- isolation.

But, Fayemi, through a vide clip released to newsmen on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, while appreciating numerous support he received from the public, enjoined Nigerians to take safety precautions seriously as the viral infection is real as against insinuations from some sectors.

“I shared on my twitter handle my COVID-19 results which came out to be positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am okay.

“I have basically isolated myself, which is the protocol, but only see my doctor. I want to tell our people that COVID-19 is real, if there are people out there who still think there is nothing like that, it is real.

“So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly, and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself, that is the least we can do.

“We can only care, it is God who heals. I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers that I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria, and even from outside Nigeria.

“I shall come out of this health challenge and be physically back to duty to render services to Ekiti. Thank you”, the governor said.